Trip Advisor’s Top Thing to Do in Each of Kentucky’s Ten Largest Cities

As the days get warmer and longer, I'm always thinking of quick weekend getaways. Maybe you are, too. So what if you were to take a road trip or three across Kentucky? Wouldn't you want to know the best things to do along the way?

Trip Advisor is the handiest of tools for travelers, with recommendations for the best sightseeing, tourist attractions, accommodations, and, of course, food.

So if you find yourself in or near any of Kentucky's ten most populated cities, you might want to know what Trip Advisor users have determined are the best things to do in each of those cities. Instead of searching for each one, I've compiled this handy list for you.

(2022 population figures are provided by WorldPopulationReview.com)

Louisville (pop. 615,067)

The most famous baseball bat on the planet is manufactured right here in the Commonwealth. And from everything I've gathered--and that includes the quote below--it doesn't matter if you're a baseball fan or not; this place is a must.

"I’m not a baseball fanatic, but I still enjoyed this whole experience. My husband was fascinated with the bat making process. We actually visited the factory that makes 1+ million baseball bats. You can also get a personalized baseball bat." Carole P. - Cherry Hill, NJ



Lexington (pop. 325,330)

I actually hear far more high praise about Keeneland than I do about Churchill Downs. And if you're a fan of thoroughbred racing, you might want to keep the website's calendar of events handy. It doesn't like a day goes by without something exciting happening at Keeneland.

"This was definitely a bucket list experience for me. I was there on opening day with a General Admission ticket, and the weather was pretty bad. Learning that the weather was going to be bad AFTER I purchased the G.A. ticket, I really fretted about how the experience would be, but it was great. In fact, if I ever go again, I might purchase a G.A. ticket again, just to have the freedom to roam around. I was amazed (and pleased) that tickets were as inexpensive as they were, and parking was free. I was there before the gates opened, and was able to park close to the clubhouse. It made for a VERY long day, but was well worth it. I recommend taking a tour of the facility before attending the races, preferably in the morning so you can see the jockeys train." Aunt23 - Columbia, SC



Bowling Green (pop. 76,273)

I can proudly say I visited Lost River Cave BEFORE it became a licensed tourist attraction. It was New Year's Day of 1993. We all had a blast. But you'll have an even BETTER time now; we didn't have a boat back then.

"This tour is short and sweet. Easy walk , tour guides are super friendly and fun to talk with , the boat ride is pretty unique and the history with the cave is interesting." Oakster78 -



Owensboro (pop. 61,289)

Can you believe Smothers Park/Lazy Dayz Playground is celebrating its TENTH ANNIVERSARY in 2022? Neither can I. And it still continues to impress visitors who've never been to Owensboro.

"A awesome riverfront park. With the best play ground I have ever seen. there was live music at night. Right on the Ohio river." Tom F - Sylvania, OH



Covington (pop. 40,101)

This is simply stunning. My experience with Covington is as a driver trying to get through the Cincinnati metro as quickly as possible. But now I know I need to stop and take a closer look around--specifically, I need to visit this extraordinary cathedral.

"I came across the Cathedral on Tripadvisor and thought I'd take a shot. Because have had the privilege of being in and touring cathedrals including Notre Dame, Washington National Cathedral and many others I had just assumed it would be just as nice. I was very surprised. This Cathedral is everything plus more. The intricate detail, amass of stained glass, carvings and mosaics. I was stunned." Brenda E - Lexington, KY



Get our free mobile app

Richmond pop. (37,180)

According to the website, there are parts of the park that are still closed to visitors. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some camping, boating, a little bird watching, and just the great outdoors.

"This place is an excellent aesthetic place to go for families, history lovers, or nature explorers! With the whole fort intact and log cabins all aligned, the staff do an excellent job at displaying what life may have been like to be alive during this time while living in this environment. Be sure to check out their gift shop, campground site, and so much more!" Gabrielle Ivanov - Springfield, MO



Georgetown (pop. 36,846)

I have really enjoyed learning about this place, which is called "Old Friends at Dream Chase Farm" because it's a place where you can visit RETIRED thoroughbreds, including 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Silver Charm.

"This was soooo much fun! We learned a lot about each horses winnings and heritage. We got to pet a few and feed others. You almost feel like you’re in the presence of horse royalty here. Even the cats are friendly. Please visit if you’re anywhere close." valliam13 - Adairsville, GA



Florence (pop. 34,174)

I know...this one stands out. But honestly, there are very few comments about any of the locations listed on Florence's Trip Advisor entry. So I have to wonder if it's because this 8th-largest Kentucky city is part of the Cincinnati metropolitan area and residents just go outside the Florence city limits for entertainment more than they stay INSIDE the city limits. Regardless, it IS a magnificent movie theatre. I love it when this industry ups its game.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

"This is a really nice, modern movie theater with reclining seats and plenty of room. The concessions are as good as you will find in the theater business. This cinema is always my first choice when I go to the movies." Mark B - Florence, KY



Nicholasville (pop. 31,354)

Trip Advisor says Taylor Made Farms is temporarily closed. But when it reopens, it will be back in the business of raising and selling thoroughbreds. I find it interesting that it tops the Nicholasville list. They train and board, as well. It sounds fascinating AND educational.

"Informative and professional tour of a gorgeous farm in the heart of horse country. Brock our guide did a fantastic job. Up close and personal with well bred thoroughbred stallions, mates and yearlings." Jill - Emmetsburg, IA



Elizabethtown (pop. 30,832)

I love classic cars. I can spend hours in a place like this, just daydreaming about tooling around in each vintage ride I see. And Swope's has some true beauties.

"Great collection of cars. All were in excellent condition. Really enjoyed looking and learning about the history of each one. Should definitely include this museum any time that you’re in the area." yoimceo - Jacksonville, FL



Well, if that doesn't give you some hints and suggestions about fun weekend getaways, I don't know what will. The best part is all the other things you'll find to do nearby in addition to visiting these popular attractions.

Quirky Kentucky Attractions Less Than Two Hours from Owensboro Kentucky can be mighty quirky, as evidenced by these oddball attractions that are all a quick drive from Owensboro.