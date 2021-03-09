Travel season is almost upon us. I can almost smell Spring Break and summer vacation. With social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 related safety measures easing up a bit this year, it seems like the perfect time to plan a visit to our favorite tourist destinations. I don't know about you, but I'm itching to get my toes in the sand.

Financially, it's been a rough year for all of us. Vacations we had planned for 2020, had to be cancelled or rescheduled. In 2021, we are all hoping to pick up where we left off. If you had planned a trip to the beautiful beaches of Florida or even as far as an island vacation in the Caribbean, you might be able to enjoy the same kind of fun for much cheaper and close to home this year.

Laurel River Lake is a beautiful and secluded 5,600 acre lake in Daniel Boone National Forest. The water is super clear with cliffs and lots of private coves for floating, scuba diving, swimming and fishing. The lake is big enough to boat, water ski and jest ski.

The lake is located right outside of Corbin, KY in the Daniel Boone National Forest, is just a little over 3 hours away from the Tristate.

Take a look!

Laurel River Lake looks like paradise to me. The lake is my favorite vacation destination. I grew up going to Raccoon Lake, Near Rockville, IN, to stay at my grandparents cabin. Since we bought a camper last year, I'm planning a trip to, not only enjoy the crystal clear lake, but the campground, too. We can hike, ride our bikes, enjoy the lake by day and the campfire by night. Perfect.

If you are a beach and ocean person, these pics and videos just might change your mind. Laurel River Lake is so close, there is hardly any travel time to wear you out. And, did I say no salt water? That can be a huge plus, especially for smaller children.

Kentucky is a beautiful state with incredible waterfalls, lakes, cliffs, arches and more. Whether you stay for a weekend or a week, you will come back to normal life refreshed and ready to go.

Take a look at more of the beauty that is Laurel River Lake.

