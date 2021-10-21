A Youtube video gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what the trip to the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is like, and the views from the top are just beautiful to see!

This YouTube video was uploaded just a couple of months ago and it gives you a real look at what it is like to go up to the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. If you don't want to watch the whole 17-minute long video just scroll down to take a look at some of my favorite shots from the video.

Look at the beautiful views you get from the Gateway Arch

What I really love about this video is it gives you a start to finish honest look at what you are paying for if you decide to take a ride to the top of the Gateway Arch. I was lucky enough to go up to the top of the arch as a kid 20 plus years ago, and I remember how small the elevator was, and I remember being at the top and seeing the curve arch in the floor you are walking on. A lot seems to have changed though since I went as a kid, I don't really remember the informational signs on the windows as you look out, downtown St. Louis has certainly grown some over the past two decades, and I don't remember the awesome gift shop at the end! After watching this video and seeing those incredible views it may be time for me to get back to St. Louis and take a ride to the top of the arch again as an adult.