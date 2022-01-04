Like most people, I have a bucket list. One of the top things on the list is being a school bus driver. Greeting the kids every morning with a smile and, after a hard day at school, an understanding ear.

I guess this a thing for me because of my own bus driver I had when I was in elementary school. Her name was Barbara and she wore bell bottom jeans and clogs. She had a super friendly smile and always made me feel safe when I rode the bus. It was like she knew when I was nervous and she would talk to me and get my mind off of my anxiety and fears. I loved her.

Even before I was able to go to school, I was fascinated with school buses. I remember thinking that was gong to be the best part of going to school. And, some days it was.

The Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail takes me back to those school days with its amazing covered bridge. They could have made just an ordinary bridge over the creek, but instead they decided to make a bridge that is one of the most unique in the country. Take a look.

The Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail is a bike trail located in southeastern, KY. and according to their Facebook page,

This 8.2-mile trail gives a beautiful scenic route full of wildlife and nature. Beginning in Archer Park, this trail will take you through West Prestonsburg, underneath Rt 114 and into David. You will travel across 6 different bridges including one unique bridge that is topped with a school bus donated by the Floyd County School District. Come on out and support the work that local people have put in to this beautiful trail! Walkers, Bicyclists and Horseback riders are all welcome.

The area, around Prestonsburg, KY, is full of beautiful scenery and many outdoor activities for the entire family. You can bring your hiking, shoes, mountain bikes, kayaks and more to have an incredible outdoor experience. Look at the beauty of this entire area of Kentucky. It's breathtaking.

Here is a POV video of the trail. At 6:23, you will see the bridge.

Get more trails info here and here.

