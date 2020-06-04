Kentucky’s Venture River Water Park Announces 2020 Opening Date

The older I get, the more I find it hard to ride rides at an amusement park. Well, if I’m honest, I’ve really never been able to ride rides. I first realized that fact during a ride on the Spider at the Indiana State Fair. Not a good experience. Let’s just say, I spent the entire day, after the ride, laying down in the school bus. But, something I will never outgrow, and will love till the day I die, is water parks.

Water parks are my jam. I love water slides, swimming in wave pools and relaxing in a lazy river. All of these things, and more, can be found at one of my favorite water parks, Venture River, in Eddyville, KY. I was wondering if and when they would be opening this Summer. With so many pools remaining closed for 2020, I was hoping there might be a chance they might be making plans to re-open. They announced the good news I wanted to hear on their Facebook page.

If you have never been the Venture River, it is so much fun for all ages. Here is some of the water fun and thrills you can expect!