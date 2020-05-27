Enjoy Caves And Cocktails Experience In Bowling Green, KY

During the long Memorial Day weekend, I decided I was going to stop working and enjoy things just for me. Things that I’m interested in and like to do to help me relax.

I had heard about the Airbnb Experiences but had never tried any of them. They are offered through Airbnb just like overnight stays. You have a host that teaches you something. There are classes for everything from cooking to podcasting. That’s the one I took and it was pretty amazing. I learned so much.

For now, all of the experiences except for the ones that are done virtually, are taking a hiatus until May 28th. While trying to find something interesting that I could do or learn virtually, I came across this experience and its only an hour away from me. It sounds like something I would love.

It’s Caves and Cocktails with Jackie and Sarah. It takes about 3 hrs where you take a mixology class, learn about cool places in Bowling Green, KY and explore caves.

This is how it’s described on Airbnb,

What we'll do is begin the day by spending a relaxing morning on the porch of a beautiful vintage house. Where we'll be is called Squirrel Oaks Farm. A large farm located in southern Bowling Green: located 10 minutes from Lost River Cave. Then we will proceed to Lost River Cave, where you will ride on the zip line and then take a guided boat tour. Promotional codes (coupons) will be available to lower the cost of your tour. When you are ready to join together back at the farm, Sarah will provide you with a mixology class. All of the cocktails you will create will be themed around farm life and unique parts about Bowling Green.

Take a look!

Like many of the Airbnb experiences, they have a planned date to start scheduling as of May 28th. Check out all of the cool experiences from all over the world, here.