Jeryn/Airbnb

During the pandemic, even going on vacation can be dangerous. Some businesses are requiring a mandatory 14 day quarantine is you go certain places or visit certain states. When we went on vacation, a few weeks ago, we decided to camp so that we would be able to social distance from those around us. Right now, given the circumstances, private, secluded and away from everybody is the way to go.

With all of the stress and anxiety associated with COVID-19, we all desperately need a vacation. So, I decided to try and find places for you to stay that are far away from other people, but close enough for you to take a weekend getaway.

My first find is under two hours way from Evansville, closer if you live in Owensboro. It's located near Bowling Green, KY and offers you the relaxation you need. It's nestled in the woods along the peaceful and beautiful Barren River. It's so peaceful that there is no WiFi or cell service. If you long for an unplugged experience, with amazing sounds of nature all around you, this is the place for you. And, it's less than two hours away. Take a look.

According to the host, Jeryn,

Our 750+ square foot cabin, with a studio layout, has large glass windows in the bedroom and bathroom overlooking the Barren River that allow natural light to shine in. On a clear night the view of the stars is dreamy. Our space is equipped with a full kitchen (except oven), flat screen TV, 7 local channels, & a PlayStation 3 for watching movies or playing video games (there are a few provided). Enjoy amenities such as a full bathroom with a claw foot tub and 32" shower stall, king-sized memory foam bed, water-view dining (inside & out), campsite, bonfire pit (must purchase your own firewood), and a deck with a large table & four chairs. There are also 2 tiki torches that set an amazing ambience on the patio area (bring tiki torch fuel). Our waterfront property has a path cleared so that you can take in all nature has to offer. Perfect for taking a walk, a picnic, meditation, or whatever you'd like (just be careful, for your own safety). If you wish to grill out, you'll need to bring your own grill, grilling supplies, etc.

Get more info and book your stay HERE.

