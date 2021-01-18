You Can Stay In This Hobbit Hole In The Mountains

Calling all hobbits, a trip to Middle Earth is a lot closer than you might think.

So many people out there love The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films and books. They have become an iconic household name over the past several years. If you're one of the millions who love the story, then you would absolutely enjoy a nice off the grid getaway in a real life hobbit hole!

Hobbit Knoll is a home inspired by the famous JRR Tolkien series and built for all his fans and hobbit lovers. It's actually been featured on CNN, ABC News and many local affiliates, and you can stay in it yourself! It's located in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina. If you love The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, this is a place you will want to visit. It's truly a one of a kind experience. According to Hobbit Knoll's listing,

90% of this home is built into the earth. The front of the home opens up with a large glass door looking out on a breathtaking layered mountain view. The 800 sq ft home features many unique designs and decorative touches, including two handmade round doors! There is one bedroom with a queen bed, a full bathroom with a sink, toilet, and a walk-in shower. The large living area includes a queen-size murphy bed, kitchenette, farm style table, gas fireplace, TV (Netflix, YouTubeTV), wifi and many games for the family. Also, kick back in the outdoor space around the fire pit and take in a magical sunset!

Hobbit Knoll is one of 5 treehouses and a Harry Potter inspired cabin that makes up Treehouses of Serenity. It is located just 10 minutes north of downtown Asheville nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. On top of all of the hobbit feels, the views alone are magical.

Take a look inside Hobbits Knoll with the photos below to see for yourself!