You will want to wave your wand and secure your tickets for this magical holiday event full of decadent food, "magical elixirs," and instructional classes that include learning divination, herbology, dueling, and more.

Not Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus

This isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus. The Wizards Christmas Dinner and Marketplace promise to be a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. The event is happening on December 16th through December 21st, with shows both in the afternoon and the evening. However, several of the evening dinners are already at capacity so you may want to hurry if you want to purchase tickets.

What To Expect

Tickets must be purchased for anyone over the age of two that plans to attend. The marketplace will be filled with vendors selling everything from wizard candy to handmade wands and wizard jewelry. Specialty drinks will be available at the cash bar for those over 21, including Butter Caldron Beer, Fishy Green Ale, and Unicorn Blood. The magical three-course meal being served will feature:

First Course: Professor Sprout’s Veggie Garden Salad with Black Lake Water Vinaigrette* (Spring Mix Salad with seasonal vegetables. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette)

Second Course: Smoked Turkey Leg*, Smashed Potatoes*, Macaroni & Cheese, Fresh Green Beans*

Third Course: Butter Cauldron Beer Cake (Tres Leches Cake with Whipped Topping & Butterscotch Syrup)

There is also a vegan meal and a kid's meal as well.

VIP Experience

If you want an even more magical experience, you can purchase tickets for the VIP Experience that includes a meet and greet with live magical creatures, as well as special photo opportunities too. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite page here.

Where

It is all happening at the Louisville Palace, located at 625 South 4th Street in Louisville, Kentucky.



[Souce: A Wizards Christmas via Facebook]