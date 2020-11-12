See A Beautiful Double Rainbow Over Cumberland Falls KY [VIDEO]

Waterfalls are now of natures most beautiful and peaceful things. There is just somethings about the sound of the white water cascade falling into the pool of water below.

I have been fortunate enough to see several amazing waterfalls in person. One of the most incredible being Niagara Falls. Until I was standing on the shore beside the raging Niagara River that flows north from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario and forms part of the border between Canada and the United States, I had no idea just how powerful it would be to witness.

Like you, I had seen pictures and old videos of barrels, with people in them, attempting to plummet over the falls and survive. By the way, according to keyw.com, more than 5000 people have dies trying to make it over the falls. Interesting tidbit, niagarafallslive.com says the very first women to make it over Niagara Falls was a woman named Annie Taylor in 1901. She was one of only 13 people to ever survive.

Niagara Falls is massive, loud, powerful and very intimidating. It was awesome to see up close, from the deck of a tourist boat, but very scary. I much prefer the waterfalls of Kentucky. Although powerful, the y are surrounded by such awe inspiring beauty.

Cumberland Falls, in Eastern Kentucky, is one of the most majestic and incredible waterfalls in the Midwest. Once you see in in person, you want to go back again and again. It's just breathtaking. Cumberland Falls is especially amazing when the sunlight hits the water particles from the pool of water below to form a rainbow or two.

Take a look at this beautiful double rainbow over the water below the Cumberland Falls.