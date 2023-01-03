10 Refreshing Mocktails to Enjoy During Your “Dry” January

A "dry" January, or a month without alcohol, can be a good thing for a number of reasons. For starters, it can help to improve overall health and well-being. Alcohol is a psychoactive substance that can have both short-term and long-term effects on the body. In the short term, it can impair judgment and coordination, leading to accidents and injuries. In the long term, heavy alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing a range of health problems, including liver disease, pancreatitis, certain cancers, and mental health issues.

Taking a break from alcohol can give the body time to detox and recover from the effects of alcohol. It can also help to improve sleep, boost energy levels, and improve overall physical and mental health. Many people report feeling more productive and focused after completing a dry January, as well as experiencing weight loss and improved skin health.

You Don't NEED Alcohol To Socializa

In addition to the personal benefits, a dry January can also have positive effects on relationships and social interactions. Alcohol is often a central component of social events and can be used to relax and have fun. However, it can also contribute to conflict and tension in relationships and can lead to poor decision-making and negative behaviors. Taking a break from alcohol can help to improve communication and relationships with friends and loved ones.

If you're considering a dry January, it can be helpful to have some non-alcoholic drink options on hand for social occasions. Mocktails, or non-alcoholic cocktails, are a great alternative and can be just as fun and delicious as their alcoholic counterparts. There are countless mocktail recipes to choose from, ranging from fruity and refreshing to rich and indulgent. Many bars and restaurants now offer mocktail options on their menus, so you can still enjoy a fun and flavorful drink while abstaining from alcohol.

Here are 10 mocktails to get you through a dry January (or anytime you're passing on alcohol):

Shirley Temple (Ingredients: Grenadine, ginger ale) Virgin Piña Colada (Ingredients: Coconut milk, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, coconut cream, ice) Arnold Palmer (Ingredients: Iced tea, lemonade) Virgin Bloody Mary (Ingredients: Tomato juice, Worcester sauce, Tabasco sauce, celery salt, pepper, fresh lime juice) Virgin Mojito (Ingredients: Fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, mint leaves, soda water) Cuddles On The Beach (Ingredients: Peach purée, cranberry juice, orange juice) No Tequila Sunrise (Ingredients: Orange juice, grenadine) Non-Alcoholic Moscow Mule (Ingredients: Fresh lime juice, ginger beer) Roy Rogers (Ingredients: Coca-Cola, grenadine) Non-Alcoholic Gin and Tonic (Ingredients: Non-alcoholic gin, tonic water)

You could also try any of the drinks below, just nix the alcohol.

[h/t BarSchool]

