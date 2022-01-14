This Unusual Dive Bar in Wisconsin Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

Social media is full of pictures of places and things that you might look at and think "there is no way that's real." This is the exact thought I had when I saw a photo of this bar in Wisconsin.

Unless you happen to be in the area don't focus on the location way up in Northern Wisconsin. You have got to see photos of the inside and outside this place.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you passed by this place and didn't know about it you might assume it is long deserted because it looks like it has seen better days.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There is no way you can look at that building and say with full honestly you think it's open for business.

Here's another angle.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And one more just to make a point.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Plywood Palace

No, I'm not mocking the exterior of this establishment, it is actually named Plywood Palace. It's located in Moquah, Wisconsin. And, yes, it is an actual bar that is open for use.

Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook loading...

I bet you are as baffled as I am so how about a look at the inside. Will it be a beauty or a beast? Is the outside decor meant to mislead you on what the inside may look like?

(Side note: There is electricity so that's good news.)

Enter at your own risk.

Before we get too far in, there is potentially NSFW language head.

Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook loading...

Dollar bills and bras are on the ceiling and I can't be the only person wanting the backstory.

Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook loading...

Was this someone's garage originally?

Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook Drink Wisconsinbly via Facebook loading...

There is a lady's room but I did not notice a men's room but there are plenty of trees and bushes nearby. There's also an old-school jukebox inside the bar begging the question what is the music selection like?

Want to check out this place for yourself? Plywood Palace is open on weekends only.

Friday 2–9P, Saturday 12–9PM, Sunday 11AM–7PM.

7 Wisconsin Breweries Every Beer Lover Should Check Out