A new social hangout hotspot opens its doors in downtown Evansville and you're going to want to swing in for some fun with your friends.

Downtown Evansville is now home to PGA Tour-sponsored golf simulation as Birdies on Vine opens its doors for the first time this afternoon (Wednesday, December 8, 2021). The doors will unlock to the public beginning at 4 pm CST at their location right next to the Rooftop, located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vine Street.

So what can you expect to find at Birdies? How about top-of-the-line, Professional Golfer's Association (PGA) sponsored golf simulators. Want to practice your drive? You can do it at Birdies. Prefer to practice your putt? You can do that too, all while playing virtually on world-class PGA Championship courses.

Birdies on Vine via Facebook

If golf isn't your bag, there are a few other sports available that you can participate in with the simulators like baseball, soccer, football, basketball, and more. They also offer duckpin bowling as well!

Birdies on Vine houses four top-notch sports simulators at the heart of a versatile virtual encounter that will be sure to provide entertainment for the whole group. We also have four lanes for duckpin bowling if you're craving something a little more tangible.

Regardless of the weather outside, you can play your favorite sports, inside with friends while you stay dry and have some fun. Birdies offer a delicious food lineup from next door's The Rooftop like Chicken on the Beach Pizza, the Not Yo Momma's Chicken Sandwich, or the Mac Burger, made with Angus beef, melted cheddar cheese and bacon topped with Mac and Cheese and a drizzle of BBQ to finish it off.

Birdies on Vine serves up specialty margarita's crafted with Sauza tequila. Try The Basic Bish made with your choice of flavors like strawberry, peach, or watermelon. If you are feeling a little more extra, try their Cherry on Top Margarita made with amaretto and as the name implies, a cherry on top or check out the Purple Rain made with lavender and Birdie's homemade sour mix. If you'd prefer something without tequila, they do offer a full bar so there is something for every palate.

While Birdies on Vine, located at 120 NW Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, is opening its doors for the first time today, you'll be able to visit them seven days a week. Birdies on Vine is open,

Monday - Thursday: 11AM - 10PM

Friday - Saturday: 11AM - 11PM

Sunday: 11AM - 3PM

If you plan to visit and you and your friends want to enjoy the simulators, it is recommended that you reserve your spot in advance. You can reserve a simulator for one, two, or three hours at a rate of $50 per hour. To book your simulator reservation, visit BirdiesDowntownEvv.com.

