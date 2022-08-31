There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is in town this weekend (that's a golf tournament, by the way), and before they hit the links on Sunday, they're throwing a Big 80s Bash on Saturday night. The party starts at 5pm at Friedman Park and includes food trucks and FREE live music from the totally tubular 80s band - BOOMBOX!

Crank Up That Boombox!

BoomBox is a TOTALLY TUBULAR 80’s Band playing all your favorite songs from the BEST music decade EVER! With RAD musicians hailing from Washington, D.C., to Washington, Indiana, and spanning all the way to Central Illinois. This premier retro party band has a history of entertaining audiences of all ages! BoomBox plays the biggest variety of 80’s hits from Prince to Poison, and from Madonna to Joan Jett (and everything in between).

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The tournament takes place from September 1-4 at the beautiful Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh. This tournament is the culminating event of the combined 2021-2022 Korn Ferry Tour Season (that means it's kind of a big deal).

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.