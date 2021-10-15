For the last 16 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2021!

Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place Saturday, October 23rd (2021) at 9:00 AM along Warrick Trails and will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located on Vann Road in Newburgh. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to "end the animal overpopulation crisis in our community, to find homes for homeless and neglected animals and to provide educational programs, fundraisers, and volunteer services for the community."

Your participation in the annual Miles for Mutts will help Warrick Humane Society continue that mission. The 5K is open to both people and pets so you are more than welcome to bring your leashed pets with you to participate.

Registration for this family-friendly event is just $25 per person and you can register online by visiting RiseUpAndRun.com. Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh, Indiana.

If you are unable to participate in the event but will still like to make a difference in the lives of the homeless animals in Warrick County, you can make a donation directly to Warrick Humane Society using PayPal. To learn more about Warrick Humane Society or you would like to see the animals that they currently have available for adoption to a loving home, visit their Official Facebook Page.

You may also be interested in their upcoming Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic taking place on November 9th from 11 am - 3 pm at Warrick Humane Society on a first-come-first-served basis.

Visit the Warrick Humane Society website here

