One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day.

Find a Four-Legged Valentine

Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.

Doggie Date Weekend

The "Doggie Date Weekend," hosted by Warrick Humane Society, is an amazing opportunity to spend some time with a Warrick Humane Society dog, and give them a chance to break free from the shelter for the weekend. And who knows?! You just might make a Furever Love Connection!!!

Book a Date

February 10 – 14, 2023, you could take home one of the pups from Warrick Humane Society. Those interested do need to fill out an adoption application with Warrick Humane Society on its website www.warrickhumanesociety.org. In the field where it asks which pet you applying to adopt, you will want to enter DOGGIE DATE WEEKEND. Applicants will be contacted by Warrick Humane Society to set up an appointment to select a Doggie Date.

Date Weekend

Accepted applicants will stop into Warrick Humane Society between noon and 4 pm on Friday, February 10th, or on Saturday, February 11th. According to Warrick Humane Society,

Pick up is first come, first serve for approved applicants so all the dogs get a chance to meet their weekend Valentine. Doggie Date drop off is Sunday, February 12th – Tuesday, February 14th.

Furever Connection

In the event that you make a Furever Love Connection with your Doggie Date, Warrick Humane Society will offer $50 off the adoption fee for your new dog friend.