11 Flowers You Don’t Want To Receive On Valentines Day

Flowers have long been the popular choice as a symbol of love on Valentine’s Day. The Battle Creek/Kalamazoo area has a number of florists who can fill the bill. In Battle Creek, Horrocks Farm Market, Swonk’s Flowers & Gifts, and Lakeside Florist are sure to please. In Kalamazoo, VanderSalm’s Flower Shop & Garden Center, Schafer’s Flowers, and Wedel’s have great selections.

But what now is the celebration of love amongst humanity, Valentine’s Day was originally a commemoration of the death of the Christian martyr, Saint Valentine of Rome.

Get our free mobile app

The story goes that back in the third century, during the persecution of Christians under the Roman Empire, Saint Valentine of Rome restored the sight of the blind daughter of his jailer. He sent the jailor’s daughter a letter and signed “Your Valentine” as a farewell before his execution. St. Valentines Day became a Christian feast day.

By the 14th century, the feast day became associated with courtly love. In 18th century England, it grew into a day when couples expressed their love to each other by presenting flowers.

What some people may not realize, each flower has a symbolic meaning. The rose was the popular choice in the 18th century because it symbolized love. However, not all flowers have that touchy-feely message. Some have a rather dark, and nasty message.

The gallery below will give you a heads-up on 11 flowers you certainly don’t want to give to your loved one.