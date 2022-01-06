We have all heard the expression "stop and smell the roses," but as it turns out, roses may not be the only flora you will be able to smell in downtown Evansville as one local florist has announced plans to open a brick and mortar storefront along Main Street.

If you are unfamiliar, let me introduce you to Emerald Design. They are an Evansville-area "boutique floral and event design studio" that specializes in working with their own locally-grown flora, meaning that their arrangements are made using flowers that are grown here in the Tri-state. According to their website,

Local flowers are often more unique because not everything survives the shipping process. That uniqueness is something I am focusing on. I want to bring the tri-state gorgeous flowers that they didn’t even know existed. Buying local is also better for the environment and our local economy which is an important component to me and the business.

There are a number of places in the area where you can purchase Emerald Design arrangements and they even offer an online ordering option but soon, you will be able to visit their new brick and mortar location in downtown Evansville.

According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the new space, located in the 400 block of Main Street, behind the building that currently houses local soapery, Sixth and Zero, renovation and construction is currently underway.

We will be in the block between 4th and 5th street. The store is directly behind Sixth and Zero with access off the parking lot next to what used to be Arazu on Main. The space is currently being remodeled. We hope to open in early March and offer pre-made flower arrangements, a flower bar, plants and other botanical themed gifts.

They say the new retail space will also serve as a pick-up location for online orders and flower subscriptions. Whether you order online or peruse their premade arrangements, one thing is for sure - downtown Evansville just got even more beautiful with the addition of a florist.

