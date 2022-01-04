There are few things that I love in this world more than coffee. It is literally the fuel that keeps my ADHD brain moving in the right direction and one of my most favorite local places to enjoy a caffeinated beverage (and a gourmet waffle!) has just announced that they will be expanding with a new location.

Zac and Jessica Parsons, owners of Honey Moon Coffee Co., made the big announcement on social media over the weekend. Currently, you can find Honey Moon Coffee Co. at one of their two Evansville, Indiana locations, either 612 South Weinbach Avenue or 1211 Tutor Lane, just off Burkhardt Road.

The Parsons recently signed the papers to purchase the building that currently houses Ben & Penny's, a lovely little ice cream shop along the Newburgh riverfront that is a favorite for locals. According to their post to social media,

We want to formally thank Ben and Penny for their years of service on the Ohio River providing tasty treats for downtown Newburgh and those who walk the riverfront trail. We hope to be able to continue your legacy for many years into the future. And for those in the downtown Newburgh area hoping for a local coffee shop to return, we invite you to join us in the spring for a grand opening and a new option to #fillthespace with your friends, family, colleagues, or creativity.

Honey Moon plans to be open with their new Newburgh location by spring of 2022 and I cannot lie - I am counting down the days until I can sip an Iced Caramel Macchiato or Purple Ace (hello lavender and vanilla!) while I dive into a plate of their Red, White & Blue Bubble Waffles! If you've never visited Honey Moon, definitely do yourself a favor and pay them a visit.

