Holy crap! Seriously, though we are talking about poop over here and I am going to do my best to keep my toilet humor at bay but the truth is, on the inside, I am a twelve-year-old child that still laughs at fart jokes. That means I can't promise that there won't be bad jokes ahead too, but I will doo my best. *I'm sorry!*

It's About to Get Weird

There is a store in Henderson, Kentucky that sells all kinds of weird things like vintage and antique medical devices, creepy dolls, uranium glass, and even wet specimens but it turns out this little shop of strange sells something that until very recently I did not know even existed... Dinosaur poop!

Prehistoric Poop

Ok, well it may not actually be dinosaur poop (it could be shark or pterodactyl poop) but it is definitely prehistoric and very old... and fossilized. Yes, this is a very real thing. You can buy fossilized poop and you can find it in Henderson, Kentucky.

It's Not Just Crap. It's Coprolite.

Known as coprolite, this fossilized fecal matter is millions of years old. According to the National History Museum,

Coprolites are the fossilised faeces of animals that lived millions of years ago. They are trace fossils, meaning not of the animal's actual body. By looking at the shape and size of coprolites, as well as where they were found, scientists can work out what kind of animal the droppings might have come from.

Play Name That Dooky

The National History Museum says you can even tell what the creature that was responsible for dropping the dooky may have had for dinner. Scientists will sometimes open coprolites to see what is on the inside. We think it sounds like a game of Name that Dooky.

How Scientists ID the Prehistoric Pooper

Bones inside the coprolite indicate that the creature was a carnivore and the teeth marks on those bones can even offer clues as to exactly how the creature ate. If plant materials are found inside the coprolite, things like berries, twigs, or leaves, the creature would have been an herbivore - and if both are present, an omnivore, eating both animal and plant materials.

Wanna Buy Some? We've Got the (Poop) Scoop!

So how can you own your very own crappy coprolite? It turns out our friends at Corkscrew Curiosities in Henderson sell it and it is available through their Etsy shop (I spotted it on their Instagram) for less than the price of a latte. Want to find out what other oddities they carry? Keep scrolling to see some of the weird and wonderful finds that Corkscrew Curiosities has to offer!



