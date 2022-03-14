Look Out Evansville – There Are Two New Dinosaurs in Town!

For a long time, Evansville has been home to Millie. She was the dinosaur that called the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville home before eventually making the move to stand sentinel at Mickey's Kingdom, the playground that sits along the Evansville riverfront.

Millie Isn't the Only Dino in Town

Millie hasn't been the only dino in the city. A few years ago, Evansville became home to Beaux the T-Rex. Despite being a big, ol' Tyranasourus Rex, Beaux is a pretty laid-back guy, frequently making appearances at kids' birthday parties and charity events. He has even made appearances at our annual 911 Gives Hope for Holidays Toy Drive!

Beaux is a New Little Brother

It seems that Beaux's handlers at Feller Express have been hard at work. They recently transported two very large new family members and it turns out Beaux has two new big sisters! Let's meet the dinosaurs.

Beaux the T. Rex

Beaux is a 5-year-old tyrannosaurus rex. Once the oldest dino on the block, Beaux is now a little brother!

Seraphina aka Sera

Seraphina, or as Beaux and the handlers call her, Sera is a 7-year-old adolescent Triceratops. Beaux said,

My big sister Seraphina makes me look like a baby dinosaur!

Roxy (Don't Call Her Roxanne!)

Roxy is an 8-year-old velociraptor and she is going to really keep Beaux on his toes. Plus, she is apparently eating all of his steaks!

All Three Dinosaur Siblings Meet for the First Time

Seraphina and Roxy made their debut yesterday as they met their little brother, Beaux. The dynamic duo is just the latest to join the paddocks of Feller Express.

More Than Just the Big Dinosaurs

In addition to the three big dinos, Beaux, Sera & Roxy, the Feller Express paddocks also house, 5 fledgling dinosaurs that are all 6 months old:

Cecelia or Cece the Triceratops

Takoda the Pteranodon

Dolly the Diplodocus

Dinosaurus the Spinosaurus

Stedman the Stegosaurus

There are also two 12-week-old hatchlings: Dicy the Dimorphodon and Apollo the Apatosaurus.

How to Have a Dino Experience

Feller Express, which is connected to longtime Evansville businesses, Feller Limousine and Feller Towing, has been in business since 2017. Feller Express is comprised of a team of 12 rangers and trainers and they are available for birthday parties, library and camp programs, evening school events, and more. You can find Beaux and his friends on Facebook, Instagram, and even on Tik Tok too!

