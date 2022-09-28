For the last 17 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2022!

Run or Walk

Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place Saturday, October 22rd (2022) at 8:00 AM along Warrick Trails. Miles for Mutts will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located in Newburgh, Indiana. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to

...end the animal overpopulation crisis in our community, to find homes for homeless and neglected animals and to provide educational programs, fundraisers, and volunteer services for the community.

Bring Your Dog

Your participation in the annual Miles for Mutts will help Warrick Humane Society continue that mission. The 5K is open to both people and (well-behaved) pets so you are more than welcome to bring your leashed pets with you to participate. Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh, Indiana.



Get Registered

Early registration for this family-friendly event takes place now through September 29th and is just $25 per person. Early registration includes a soft ring-spun event tee shirt. Beginning September 30th, registration increases to $30 per person through the day of the event. You can register in advance online by visiting RiseUpAndRun.com. You can also add on a commemorative Miles for Mutts pet bandana for an additional $10.

Can't Participate But Want to Donate?

If you are unable to participate in the event but would still like to make a difference in the lives of the homeless animals in Warrick County, you can make a donation directly to Warrick Humane Society using PayPal. To learn more about Warrick Humane Society or you would like to see the animals that they currently have available for adoption to a loving home, visit their Official Facebook Page. You can also visit the Warrick Humane Society website here.