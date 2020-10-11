Gear Up For The Annual Drumstick Dash To Benefit The ERM

The Annual Drumstick Dash is happening on Thanksgiving day. Can you believe it's almost that time already?! So grab your family and friends and get registered now to take part in this wonderful event to benefit the Evansville Rescue Mission.

This is your opportunity to get moving and make a difference. For the last 9 years, the Evansville Rescue Mission has hosted this 5K event in an effort to raise money to provide meals to families in need during Thanksgiving. In that time, the race has allowed ERM to provide Thanksgiving meals to over 19,000 families in our community. Help them continue in 2020 by registering now for the annual Drumstick Dash.

Due to Covid-19, they will not be hosting the usual pre-race packet pickup. Your race packet, including your shirt, bib, etc will be mailed. Other Covid-19 safety precautions include:

The start and finish lines will be on different sides of ONEP.

Masks should be worn in the start and finish areas unless actually running.

There will not be a water station on course.

Facilities inside ONEP will not be available. Porta-johns will be available outside with disinfectant gel and wipes.

Awards will be mailed to the winners.

If running a 5K isn't your thing but you'd still like to help the Rescue Mission provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need, you can donate here.