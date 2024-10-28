Coming to the Old National Events Plaza to speak on his upcoming book, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson will be in Evansville on March 9th at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at $45 all the way up to VIP packages.

But, Newstalk 1280 wants to send some of you to see him on us! Register now to win a pair of tickets!

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is a bestselling author, clinical psychologist, and public intellectual. He’s also a Professor Emeritus from the University of Toronto, and his podcast, *The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast*, is often at the top of the Education category charts.

Dr. Peterson has written three books so far: *Maps of Meaning*, an academic work on the science behind religious and political beliefs, and two bestselling guides to life, *12 Rules for Life* and *Beyond Order*, which together have sold over 14 million copies. His fourth book, *We Who Wrestle with God*, is coming out in November.

Dr. Peterson's international lecture tours have sold out over 400 venues, bringing insights into mythology and storytelling to hundreds of thousands of people. For two decades, he taught popular courses at Harvard and the University of Toronto and published more than a hundred scientific papers with his students and co-authors.