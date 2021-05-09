Franklin Street Bazaar Comes Back in June

One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, and we get to enjoy it every Saturday throughout the summer.

The bazaar usually has dozens of vendors of all varieties. You can find fresh produce, fresh flowers, local honey, locally made crafts, locally made sauces, leather goods, and more. There's live music, and activities for kids as well. There's seriously something for everyone at the bazaar. There's also usually a long line of food trucks serving up delicious grub for lunch as well. I was wondering when the bazaar would be back, and it turns out sooner rather than later we'll get to enjoy the Franklin Street Bazaar for summer 2021.

According to the Franklin Street Bazaar Facebook page, the bazaar will be back on June 5th, 2021. The bazaar runs each Saturday throughout the summer from 9AM to 1PM. If you want to stay up to date with the bazaar and all the special things happening all summer, you can follow the Franklin Street Bazaar Facebook page, here.

They have a detailed list of all the vendors we can expect to see in 2021 so far, which you can see here. But they say to check back often as the list is still growing. Judging by the list it looks like many of my old favorites will be there, as well as many new faces. I'm excited to see the bazaar continue to grow and flourish on Evansville's historic Franklin Street.

