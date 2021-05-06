Bon Jovi Concert Event Coming to Evansville Theater

There's an event coming up on May 22nd that will definitely help fill that concert void we're all missing. While we aren't seeing concerts back just yet (although we are verrrrry close), this is a mega live stream event that's so big it's coming to theaters and drive-ins across the US. One Evansville theater is on the list of places airing the show. Bon Jovi will have a special one-night event in theaters and at drive-ins on May 22nd. So while it isn't quite the same as a real concert, it's still Bon Jovi performing live on a larger-than-life screen. AMC on Evansville's west side will be airing the performance on Saturday, May 22nd, at 7:00 pm.

There are many drive-ins across the US showing the performance as well, but unfortunately, the drive-in here in the Tri-State won't be showing it. It looks like the closest drive-ins airing the performance that night are in Bloomington Indiana, Somerset Kentucky, and LaGrange Kentucky. You can check out all the venues showing the performance, here. If you want to get tickets to the show in Evansville, they're on sale now and $15 each, you can get a ticket here.

I'm not sure about you, but I am seriously missing concerts! After the year we've had, I know we're all itching to get back to seeing live music and singing along to our favorite songs once again. One thing I have enjoyed over the last year has been live stream events. I've really enjoyed getting to at least see my favorite bands perform, even though watching them on the TV isn't quite the same as in person. So in some capacity, the live stream events have helped fill that void.

