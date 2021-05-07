2020 may have put a damper on all of the events that the West Side Nut Club organizes every year but they are back at it in 2021. We learned earlier this week that the Nut Clubbers are excited to bring back the annual Fall Festival this October but that's not all that they're bring back in 2021.

As we continue to see more and more people getting vaccinated and things begin to return to some kind of normal - no matter how slow going the process - we are seeing more events make their triumphant returns in 2021. One of those is the annual West Side Nut Club Cruise-In.

In its 19th year, the event will take place Saturday, June 12th with classic cars and trucks lining historic West Franklin Street for this family-friendly event. Whether you're rolling in a rat rod or muscle cars are more your speed, there will be lots of eye candy to fill the street. Maybe you're more about the classic gasser. Whatever your style, you're sure to find it down on Franklin Street during the West Side Nut Club Cruise-In.

For those interested in taking part in the cruise-in, you should plan to check-in between 3 pm and 8 pm that day at Acorn Plaza at 10th and Franklin Streets to register. There will be awards given away at 8 pm. For those with questions, you can contact the Cruise-In Chairman, Eric Hillenbrand by calling 812-465-2021. In the event that it rains on Saturday, June 12th the event will be moved to Sunday, June 13th.

