With summer fast approaching, many parents across the area may be looking for options for their kids. Luckily, the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science has an exciting option, or as they put it, "a unique educational experience for campers..."

Open to children ages 6 - 10, the Evansville Museum Summer Camps will take place from 9am to 4pm, and while campers must provide their own, non-refrigerated lunches, a healthy afternoon snack will be provided to those participating. Of course, the museum is monitoring the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and participating families will be made of aware of all precautions and protocols closer to camp time.

Get our free mobile app

According to a Facebook post from the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, there will be four camps taking place across the summer:

Wednesday June 16 - Space Camp ...perfect for any aspiring space explorer. We will practice astronaut skills, eat space food (including astronaut ice cream), and watch a space show in the Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium. As always, we will construct our own spaceships... Wednesday June 30 - Art & Invention Camp ...lots of creating, building, and inventing. Campers will have the opportunity to design, build, and decorate multiple fun contraptions, including the return of a camper favorite: build your own roller coasters! Wednesday July 14 - Spy/Detective Camp ...a day full of enigmas and espionage as campers learn to crack codes, investigate crimes, and solve mysteries. Wednesday July 28 - Space Camp ...perfect for any aspiring space explorer. We will practice astronaut skills, eat space food (including astronaut ice cream), and watch a space show in the Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium. As always, we will construct our own spaceships...

The cost to attend these summer camps is $40 per child for museum members or $55 per child for non-members. They do offer an extended childcare option at an additional fee per child and requested for extended care need to be made at least two days in advance of the first day of camp. To learn more, visit the Evansville Museum's website

https://www.facebook.com/evansvillemuseum/posts/10157993150342927

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom