Now that the school year is over and summer break is officially here, it's time to find ways to keep those kiddos occupied - you know what they say about idle hands, right? One option that is always popular for young people each year is summer camp, and there are a bunch of them to choose from around the Evansville area.

Get our free mobile app

University of Evansville Summer Camps

The University of Evansville is offering not one, not two, but SIX different camps this summer for students in grades 2-12 (as of 2022-2023), covering a wide range of interests and opportunities. Below, you will find information about the various camps. You'll notice there is a cost to these camps, but please don't let that prevent you from registering. There is financial assistance available to any student or family that needs it.

Facebook/University of Evansville Facebook/University of Evansville loading...

Springboard

Who: Grades 9-12

What: Teaches high school students about stereotypes in other parts of the world, as well as those in the United States, and will learn how to educate others in regard to these stereotypes. Campers will also get the opportunity to work with various local organizations.

When: Monday-Friday from June 6 - July 22, from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Cost: $120

Registration deadline is June 3, 2022

Facebook/University of Evansville Facebook/University of Evansville loading...

Wesley Sheppard Summer Music Camp

Who: Grades 6-12. Any student in grades 6-12 who has completed at least one year of band, orchestra, piano, private lessons, or similar experience

What: UE Music Conservatory Camp for Band, Orchestra, and Piano Students

When: Sunday, June 19 - Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Cost: $250

Registration deadline is June 10, 2022

STEM Camp

Who: Grades 9-12

What: Hosted by UE's Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics departments, for high school students interested in hands-on exploration of STEM concepts and applications.

When: Monday, June 20 - Saturday, June 25, from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Cost: $250

Registration deadline is June 10, 2022

Facebook/University of Evansville Facebook/University of Evansville loading...

Exploring Art at UE

Who: Grades 2-5

What: "Create like an Ace" with the help of UE faculty and current students, emphasizing creative confidence.

When: Monday, June 20 - Friday, June 24, from 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Cost: $100

Registration deadline is June 10, 2022

Exploring Art at UE

Who: Grades 6-8

What: "Create like an Ace" with the help of UE faculty and current students, emphasizing creative confidence.

When: Monday, June 20 - Friday, June 24, from 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Cost: $100

Registration deadline is June 10, 2022

Dance Camp

Who: Grades 8-10

What: Campers will have the opportunity to learn different styles of dance including ballroom, hip hop, modern and more, along with learning the benefits of healthy movement and a healthy lifestyle.

When: Wednesday, June 22 - Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Cost: $200

Registration deadline is June 10, 2022