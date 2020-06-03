The Evansville Rescue Mission has put out a request to the public for life jackets for the children attending summer camp at the Rescue Mission's Camp Reveal. They are looking for life jackets of all sizes to accommodate the children that attend summer camp with them. The life jackets can be new or gently used or if you prefer to make a monetary donation, the Evansville Rescue Mission is happy to purchase the life jackets using your donations.

Evansville Rescue Mission is a local non-profit providing services to men, women and children in need across the Evansville area, they has been helping people for well over 100 years. From their Facebook page:

Founded in 1917 by Dr. Ernest Reveal, the Evansville Rescue Mission (ERM) has provided basic services and ministry to men for 97 years in our homeless shelter. As well, we operate the Youth Care Center, Camp Reveal, and three ERM thrift stores. The ERM served more than 187,000 meals in 2014 and shelters an average of 120 men each night. Meals are offered daily at the ERM Residence Center and are as follows: Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.

Dinner: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The ERM hosted an average of 25 teens each night in our Youth Care Center in 2014; and provided Thanksgiving food baskets to more than 2,000 families (over 5,000 people) at last year's Gobbler Gathering.

If you are able to donate you're encouraged to reach out through their website, EvansvilleRescueMission.org or email Camp.Reveal@ERMstaff.org. You also can make a donation via text by sending the word GENEROUS to 313131.