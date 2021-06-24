Super Saturday Returns to Evansville Museum With Cool Cars, Dinosaurs, Yoga and More

It is so exciting, so refreshing, so encouraging to have a bunch of live, in-person events to write about these days. Don't get me wrong, all of the virtual events in 2020 were great for what we had to work with - who knows where our non-profits would be without them - but it felt like I was saying the same thing for each event. I guess I kind of was - it's tough to get super creative when you're limited to an online-only event. This event at the Evansville Museum is not tough to write about at all - there is so much going on, it pretty much writes itself.

SUPER Saturday Details

SUPER Saturday returns to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science this Saturday, June 26th from 11am-3pm, and there are several things to see and do.

Car Show: The Southern Indiana Region of Porsche Club of America will be on hand from 11am-2pm with a beautiful collection of German sports cars. You'll have the chance to get a picture sitting in a Porsche (that's the closest I'll get to owning one) and you can vote for car too.

Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex: Our favorite neighborhood dinosaur, Beaux, will stop by the museum for some fun photo ops between 12pm-12:30pm and again from 1pm-1:30pm. And did you know that Beaux had siblings? Yeah, and you can meet them this Saturday.

Yoga: Head to the back lawn of the museum and get your stretch on from 11:30am-12:30pm. Andrew Rodenberg will be your instructor, leading you through the dolphin, the eagle, the warrior and all of the other poses to hurt me to think about. Haha! Andrew is donating his time, so feel free to tip generously. Also, you'll need to bring your own yoga mat and towel.

While you're there, head inside the museum for a bunch of fun stuff too - learn how to make the best paper airplane ever, and fly it in the Museum's "Paper Airport". You'll also have the chance to "dance like a dinosaur" in a fun movement activity. All of these activities, inside and out, are FREE of charge to you, thanks to a generous sponsorship by D-Patrick Porche.