Evansville Museum Hosting Traveling LGBTQ Exhibit

The Evansville Museum is hosting the traveling exhibit, " A Visual Journey: From AIDS to Marriage Equality." The exhibit, on display since June 1st and continuing through June 27th, celebrates 30 years of LGBTQ history and is presented by the Indiana Historical Society and features art from photographer Mark A. Lee. According to a press release:

“A VISUAL JOURNEY: FROM AIDS TO MARRIAGE EQUALITY” documents members of the AIDS community, past and present Bag Ladies, members of Pride and those who fought for marriage equality,” writes Lee.” “It also pays tribute to five very special people who are no longer here – for reasons other than AIDS – and takes a peek into our future as it provides a closer look at the transgender community.”

There will be a reception hosted at the museum on June 14th beginning at 6 pm and will include an appearance from Lee. The reception is free and open to the public to attend. To learn more about the exhibit or for more on the Evansville Museum, visit: www.evansvillemuseum.org.