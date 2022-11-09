When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana.

A Magical Place in Southern Indiana

Located in Southern Indiana, Evansville is home to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science, as well as the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium. Located at 411 Southeast Riverside Drive, the Evansville Museum offers a diverse educational experience for visitors with both its permanent collection, as well as its visiting exhibits. In addition to the museum, the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium frequently hosts incredible sound and light experiences.

More Than Just Planets and Constellations

When you think of visiting a planetarium, you likely think of planets, constellations, and outer space, and truth be told, you're not wrong. However, as someone who loves a good visit to the planetarium, I can promise you that there is so much more to experience under that domed roof. I have seen both planetary displays and laser light shows set to iconic rock albums like Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and Metallica's Master of Puppets. Evansville's Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium will be hosting an incredible display pairing both audio and visuals to create a mesmerizing, stress relieving, experience.

Mesmerica

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science welcomes Grammy-nominated percussionist, James Hood's Mesmerica to the Koch Immersive Theatre and Planetarium. This fully immersive display blends both sight and sound into a breathtaking and calming experience for the entire family.

What to Expect

From the album of the same name, Mesmerica pairs Hood's music with art from around the world brought to life in a dramatic and dazzling 3-D display. According to the Evansville Museum,

...you can experience the music of Grammy-nominated percussionist James Hood, together with visually-hypnotic, 3D animated art curated from artists around the world. Mesmerica is an immersive, full-dome experience designed to transcend time, relax, soothe, and stimulate your mind. Family-friendly and mind-expanding, the Mesmerica experience has sold over 300,000 tickets world-wide and has now come to Evansville. Designed to relieve stress, Mesmerica is suitable for all ages.

How to Get Tickets

Presented in 360-degree fulldome projection and 7.1 surround sound with 3D animated visuals, you can experience Mesmerica for yourself. Tickets are just $12 per person and shows are available Fridays and Saturdays through November, with shows both in the afternoon and evening available. Get tickets now here and experience this incredible, immersive event.



[Source: Evansville Museum of Arts, History, & Science via Facebook]