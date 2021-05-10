Celebrate Local Brews With the Evansville Brewery Beer Garden

Who doesn't love a cold beer on a warm evening? There's a beer garden coming up that not only serves up delicious cold beer for you to try, but specifically locally brewed beers. So if you've ever wanted to sample many of the delicious locally brewed beers that Evansville has to offer, this is a great place to do just that!

The Evansville Brewery Beer Garden will take place on Saturday, May 29th. Tickets are $20/person and a portion of each ticket sold will go to Patchwork Central. Here's what the Facebook event page says about the upcoming beer garden:

We've missed drinking beer with you! Join us for an afternoon of unlimited sampling-- like a festival, but with your favorite Evansville beer brewers only! Enjoy live music and food trucks, TBA! Your $20 ticket gains you access to unlimited brews from Carson's Brewery, Damsel Brew Pub, Haynie's Corner Brewing Co, Myriad Brewing and Ohio Valley Homebrewers Association. Sampling will take place in the gravel lot on Haynie's Corner at the intersection of Adams & Putnam and will wrap up at 4pm, when we'll dim the lights, switch the tunes over to Corduroy Orbison, and keep the party going. Carson's Brewery, Damsel Brew Pub, Haynie's Corner Brewing Co, and Myriad Brewing will sell by the pint until 7pm, giving you the unique opportunity to enjoy brews from all over town in one place! (no ticket required for the 4-7pm portion but a pre-purchased ticket IS required for sampling!) A limited number of tickets will be sold, so be sure to get yours so you can kick off the start of summer with us!

Let's finally put that gravel parking lot to good use! Cheers! 21+ only, must bring legal identification to enter the beer garden. A portion of each ticket will benefit Patchwork Central, an organization serving the Haynie's Corner youth and neighborhood. You can find out more about them at www.patchwork.org

