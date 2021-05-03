These Flowers for Mother’s Day Help out an Evansville Rescue

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday May 9th (that's this coming Sunday FYI) and if there's a special mom/mother figure in your life that you want to honor this is a great way to do just that! It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue is hosting Mother's Day Petals for Paws, they're selling a dozen roses which you can order and give to the special mom/mom figure in your life, and the cool part is you're helping out It Takes a Village at the same time.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what ITV says about Petals for Paws:

Honor the special mother in your life while helping ITV with our Mother's Day Petals for Paws fundraiser. For $35, you can pick up a dozen roses, including a vase, at the ITV Rescue Center, 1417 N. Stockwell, Evansville. The roses will include a card showing your support for homeless animals, making the roses much more meaningful to your loved one. The roses will be available for pickup on Friday, May 7 or Saturday, May 8, 2021. Or we can deliver the roses with an ITV pup to your loved one's home (Evansville or Newburgh) for $100 total. Roses are handpicked, 16-18" stems with a bloom diameter of 2.5" - 3.5". The roses are a yellow based bud that radiates a beautiful orange hue at the petals tips.

https://forms.gle/BpwS6DjzpvsSxZUy6 PLACE ORDER HERE- QUESTIONS? Please email info@itvrescue.org. Thank you!

.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies