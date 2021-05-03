SWIRCA & More BrewFest 2021 Tickets Officially on Sale

As things are slowly getting back to normal, we're seeing the return of events in 2021. One event I am SO excited for is SWIRCA & More's BrewFest. BrewFest is one of my favorite events, that I look forward to every year. If you've never been it's so much fun. It takes place at Bosse Field, and you spend the evening sampling all the brews and wine your heart can handle. There's also a section for spirits, and food samples too. It's such a fun evening, and it's all to help support SWIRCA.

Unfortunately last year COVID-19 had other plans and the annual fundraiser had to be canceled, but this year BrewFest is back and ready for a fun night at Bosse Field. This year BrewFest will take place on October 16th, 2021. Tickets went on sale on May 1st.

Here is the pricing as prices change as we get closer to BrewFest so it's best to buy tickets early:

COVID-19 Hangover Special Pricing now through May 31 $25 general admission

Now through June 30th SIP tickets are $45

VIP tickets are $70

Designated Driver tickets are $10

If you want to purchase your BrewFest tickets now, this is the cheapest they'll be. Tickets will go up in price as the event gets closer. If you want to purchase tickets, you can do so here.

So what is there to do at BrewFest? Well you can sample as many beers and wines as you want. They also have spirit samples as well. You also get a souvenir glass, as well as yard games, and food. It's seriously a blast, plus it has the coolest setting, as BrewFest is set up at historic Bosse Field, and who doesn't love a night at the ballpark?

