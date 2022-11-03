If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend.

Don't Shop. Adopt.

We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.

A Voice for the Voiceless

In addition to adopting our family pets, and furry best friends from shelters and rescue, Melissa and I also often lend our voices, as well as our time and talents, to those same shelters and rescues. Here at GBF we frequently write about events, fundraising efforts, and emergency needs for the animal rescues and shelters in the area.

Media Partners and More

Not only do we write about events and fundraisers, but we partner with the rescues to promote their events on air as media partners. I have personally sat in dunk tanks, taken pies to the face, and more to help raise money for local animals in need, in addition to emceeing a number of local fundraising events throughout the year.

How To Adopt a New Friend

As I said, we are big supporters of our local animal rescue community and believe that adoption is the best way to welcome a new four-legged friend into your home but now that you've decided to adopt, where do you start? We have created a list of 13 Evansville area animal shelters and rescues for you to check out. Some of them have physical shelter facilities to house the animals in their care. Some of them are strictly foster-based rescue and others are local animal control facilities. One thing they all have in common is that they work hard to provide for the animals in their care. Whether you are looking for a dog or cat, young or old, big or small, you are sure to find a pet to exactly meet your needs at one of these 13 shelters and rescues.