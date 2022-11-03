Will Daylight Saving Time Really End for Good This Weekend?

Will the Sunshine Protection Act ever pass? Remember to set your clock back one hour before your head hits the pillow Saturday night. Your evenings are about to become a little bit darker, a little earlier. Will this be the last time? Let's hope so!

WILL DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME END THIS YEAR?

There has been much debate about ending Daylight Saving Time for good. I think most Americans are for permanent change. Who wouldn't want more daylight in their lives?

The Sunshine Protection Act that the Senate passed in March 2022 has not made it to the U.S. House for discussion. It would require House passage and President Biden’s signature to become law.

If the bill were to pass in the next year, as it’s written, permanent daylight saving time would take effect on Nov. 5, 2023. In other words, we would move our clocks forward again in March and keep them there. Until the bill or another like it passes, however, we’ll be sticking with clock changes twice a year. - SleepFoundation.org

I would celebrate if the law gets passed! How about you?

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS

It's time to fall back as daylight saving time ends this weekend. One positive, we'll have an extra hour of sleep on November 6th, 2022. That may be the only positive thing about the change in my opinion.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday -- so before you go to bed on Saturday night you'll need to push your clock back an hour. You'll want to get to church at the right time in the morning!

Unless you live in these states....... Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only two states in the U.S. that do not observe daylight saving time. I want to be in Hawaii and Arizona.

DOES DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME AFFECT YOUR MOOD?

Does changing the clock also change your mood? According to a report from Psychology Today, it has indeed been shown to affect your health, both mental and physical. Studies report that falling back to gain one hour of daylight in the autumn months causes reductions in sleep and increases rates of cardiac issues, stroke, cortisol production, and vehicular accidents.

I find that I'm lazier during these months. Because it gets dark so early, I tend to watch more television and read more books. I like spending time outdoors, and with this time change, it's much harder to do.

CHANGE YOUR SMOKE DETECTOR BATTERY

I always do this and you probably should too. Change the battery in your smoke detector when you change your clock. You can help keep your family safe with this simple task.