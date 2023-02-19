We are basically just a month of Sundays away from longer days and shorter nights.

Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, and by my calculations, he might just be right.

Why Do We Fall Back and Spring Forward?

I have never understood the concept of losing an hour, and then gaining it back in the next season. That's probably because I was not alive in 1918. The Germans thought it would be a good idea to extend the hours of daylight during the war. They could save on fuel power this way. The United States decide to do the same thing. But, after World War I, it was up to each state.

Trains and Time

The United States decided to put the power of time zones into the hands of the Department of Transportation. They need to be able to regulate them so that trains don't start colliding in chaos.

Standard time is the local time in a country or region when Daylight Saving Time (DST) is not in use.

What Happened to the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021?

If you're like me, you have faint memories of a bill that would keep our time the same after we spring forward. Well, it almost passed, but not quite. The Senate approved the bill that would 'Make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time, effective November 5, 2023.' The House didn't move on the bill, so it did not become a reality for this year.

Daylight Saving Time 2023

Start counting down the Sundays - We 'Spring Forward' Sunday, March 12, 2023. The longer days and shorter nights will switch back on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00 AM.

Think Spring

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the first official day of spring is Monday, March 20, 2023.

