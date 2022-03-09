It’s Time to Spring Forward! Daylight Saving Time is Coming
Remember to set your clock ahead one hour before your head hits the pillow on Saturday night. Your evenings are about to become a bit brighter! How will you spend this extra hour?
It's my favorite time of the year! Spring and more daylight..... that's why I'm SO glad it's time to 'spring forward' this weekend. I'm excited to cook out and for spring & summer to come. It's good for my mental health. Leaving work knowing you'll still have some daylight to play with brings me joy. Makes me smile just to think about it although it stinks to lose an hour of sleep! What will you do with the extra daylight?
More Daylight to Take the Pups for a Walk
Grilling Season Begins
Get the Yard Ready for Summer Fun
Walk Off the Winter Weight
Backyard Parties with Friends and Family
Plan a Picnic
Car Shows of Course!
Outdoor Festivals, Concerts, and Friday After 5
Camping With the Family
Time to Throw Out a Line or Two
When Daylight Saving Time happens, you can feel that summer is right around the corner. It's time to plan some fun things to do to make this summer your best one yet!
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13th, 2022 -- so before you go to bed Saturday, be sure to change your clocks before your head hits the pillow. You want to be sure to get to church on time Sunday morning.
I always do this, and you should too. Changing the battery in your smoke detector when you change your clock is important to keep your family safe.
Have fun with your extra hour, and remember spring will officially begin on Sunday, March 20th, 2022.