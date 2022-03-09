It&#8217;s Time to Spring Forward! Daylight Saving Time is Coming

It’s Time to Spring Forward! Daylight Saving Time is Coming

Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash/CANVA

Remember to set your clock ahead one hour before your head hits the pillow on Saturday night. Your evenings are about to become a bit brighter! How will you spend this extra hour?

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
It's my favorite time of the year! Spring and more daylight..... that's why I'm SO glad it's time to 'spring forward' this weekend. I'm excited to cook out and for spring & summer to come. It's good for my mental health. Leaving work knowing you'll still have some daylight to play with brings me joy. Makes me smile just to think about it although it stinks to lose an hour of sleep! What will you do with the extra daylight?

More Daylight to Take the Pups for a Walk

Photo by Delphine Beausoleil on Unsplash
Grilling Season Begins

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Get the Yard Ready for Summer Fun

Photo by Anna Earl on Unsplash
Walk Off the Winter Weight

Photo by Arek Adeoye on Unsplash
Backyard Parties with Friends and Family

Photo by Eric Nopanen on Unsplash
Plan a Picnic

Picnic_CreatasImage
Car Shows of Course!

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Outdoor Festivals, Concerts, and Friday After 5

PongsakornJun
Camping With the Family

olesiabilkei/Thinkstock
Time to Throw Out a Line or Two

Photo by Clark Young on Unsplash
When Daylight Saving Time happens, you can feel that summer is right around the corner. It's time to plan some fun things to do to make this summer your best one yet!

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13th, 2022 -- so before you go to bed Saturday, be sure to change your clocks before your head hits the pillow. You want to be sure to get to church on time Sunday morning.

Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash
I always do this, and you should too. Changing the battery in your smoke detector when you change your clock is important to keep your family safe.

Have fun with your extra hour, and remember spring will officially begin on Sunday, March 20th, 2022.

