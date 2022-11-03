All Elite Wrestling Coming to Kentucky for the First Time Ever

One of the biggest wrestling companies in the world will be making its debut in Kentucky in 2023.

In 2019, the world was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. A company that was founded by entrepreneur, football executive, and longtime wrestling fan Tony Khan, who is the president of the company. Wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, all signed on with the promotion as talent and as AEW's co-Executive Vice Presidents. Since then, the company has signed some of the biggest names in professional wrestling such as Chris Jericho, John Moxley, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Sting, Britt Baker, Saraya, FTR, and more. The company, in its short existence, has become the biggest competition to WWE in 20 years.

As a fan of AEW, I can tell you that it is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. By that I mean, they deliver in every aspect of what the fans of wrestling want to see. The company has traveled all over the country over the past four years putting on elite shows (no pun intended) and continues to grow to new heights. Now, for the first time ever, AEW will be making its way to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

AEW Coming to Kentucky

For the first time since the company started in 2019, All Elite Wrestling will be coming to Kentucky. AEW's Wednesday night live show, Dynamite, on TBS and the taped show, Rampage, on TBS will be broadcasting from historic Rupp Arena in Lexington on January 25, 2023.

All of the biggest names in AEW will be there to put on one heck of a show for Kentucky. This is HUGE for the state of Kentucky and professional wrestling. It will be something that wrestling fans will not want to miss out on. You never know what will happen when AEW comes to Lexington!

