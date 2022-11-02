These Thanksgiving Groceries May Be in Short Supply This Year

Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.

Just like last year's holiday season, get used to seeing the words "supply chain issues" attached to some grocery items that have previously been plentiful.

Thanksgiving and christmas groceries in the shape of a shopping cart symbol You just know those pie-wheels are going to squeak and pull to the right. (Getty Images) loading...

Let's Get Started On The List Of Potentially Hard-To-Find Thanksgiving Groceries With The Star Of The Entire Show, Your Turkey

Lots of talk last year about turkey shortages, and if there's one thing we don't have a shortage of this year, it's more talking about turkey shortages. I don't remember reading of fist-fights in the poultry aisle last year, but there was a lot of complaining about having to grab a couple of smaller birds to replace that 22-pounder we normally serve.

This year promises more of the same. Not because of supply-chain issues, but rather inflation and the avian flu. The avian flu alone caused over 44 million turkeys and chickens to be euthanized earlier this year, with Iowa alone losing 13 million birds.

USAToday:

As food prices soar across the nation, the recent Consumer Price Index showed the cost of uncooked poultry, including turkey, rose 17% in September from the same month last year. The average cost per pound of a whole frozen turkey this week sits at $1.46, compared to $1.15 last year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Inflation has caused turkey prices to jump as farmers are paying more for necessities such as feed, fertilizer and labor, making the cost of raising the birds higher.

Maple Glazed Turkey Dinner Getty Images loading...

Here's A Quick Rundown Of Some Other Holiday Groceries That May Be Scarce And/Or Wildly Expensive In Illinois And Across The Country

Corn : Underwhelming crop yields across corn-producing states

: Underwhelming crop yields across corn-producing states

Tomatoes : California drought has cut yields

: California drought has cut yields

Beer : CO2 supplies are unstable, and there's an aluminum can shortage

: CO2 supplies are unstable, and there's an aluminum can shortage

Olive Oil : Production of olive oil in Spain and Italy is down nearly 30 percent.

: Production of olive oil in Spain and Italy is down nearly 30 percent.

Butter : Not in short supply, but pricey. In January the average price for a pound of butter was $3.67. By September it was $4.70 a pound.

: Not in short supply, but pricey. In January the average price for a pound of butter was $3.67. By September it was $4.70 a pound.

Popcorn: Production levels across the country are down.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.