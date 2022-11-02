What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000.

Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?

It's pretty cool how the Hoosier Lottery can tell us where the winning tickets are sold. That kind of narrows it down when you are checking to see if you have the winning tickets.

A $1 million winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville.

Two $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Save-A-Step Food Mart #42 located at 3010 St. Joseph Road in New Albany.

One $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville.

google maps Circle H google maps Circle H loading...

I think that there must be something lucky in New Albany, Indiana. The Save-A-Step Food Mart had not one, but two $50,000 winners. Now, Evansville area friends, if you purchased a Powerball ticket from Monday night's drawing where did you buy it? If you said Circle H Food Mart on Lincoln Ave, let's check those numbers!

Get our free mobile app

What Were Those Numbers Again?

Usually, the number 13 is associated with unlucky things. So are black cats and Halloween. Well, the moon and the stars aligned just right for the four Hoosiers that bought Powerball tickets.

Monday, October 31 Winning Powerball Numbers: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13

Here's What to do if You Have a Winning Ticket

I would advise you to not freak out. Who am I kidding, I would be the first to lose my mind with excitement. Oh, and don't let the wind blow it away, don't spill anything on it, and don't let your dog eat it.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.