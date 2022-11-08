Did you wake up this morning ready to be a Billionaire, or at least win your two dollars back, and discovered there were no Powerball numbers? Me too. But, the wait is over, and the winning numbers from the biggest lottery jackpot in history have been announced.

Why the Delay?

The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement.

Evansville Winner One Week Ago

This Powerball jackpot has been growing for quite some time. Of course, there have been winners, but no one has claimed the entire $2.04 Billion, Cash Value: of over $929.1 Million, yet. I would say winning any amount of money is pretty darn exciting.

One $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville.

Evansville Winners

Here's a fun fact for you: There have been 189 lottery winners since January, right here in Evansville that have won $600 or more.

Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Locations Closed

If you have won any jackpot that requires claiming at the Hoosier Lottery prize payment location, be aware that the office is closed Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the General Election. The office is also closed Friday, November 11, 2022, for Veteran's Day.

Evansville Office

6225 E. Virginia Street, Suite A

Evansville, IN 47715

Directions

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., CDT

1-800-955-6886

Contact a customer service representative between 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight), seven days a week at 1-800-955-6886 or email us at info@hoosierlottery.com.

Powerball Winning Numbers - Monday, November 7, 2022

10, 33, 41, 47, 56 Powerball 10

