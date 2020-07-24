Evansville ‘Lottery Dream Homes’ You Can Buy if You Win Powerball

Back in the day, TGIF meant Friday night sitcoms like 'Full House' on ABC. Now, TGIF means it's 'My Lottery Dream Home' night on HGTV. I know this is going to sound cheesy, but we even get a couple of scratchers just for our Friday night binge.

'My Lottery Dream Home' is kind of like 'House Hunters' for lucky people that have won big in the lottery. It's hosted by the always fashionable, David Bromstad. I hear he is a hot mess in real life! He finds the 3 best homes for the newly-rich folks to choose from. It's crazy to see how much house you can get for $1,000,000 in different parts of the country.

As I write this, the Powerball is up to $106,000,000. I wouldn't want to spend all of my winnings on a new house, but I found several dream homes right here in Evansville that would leave quite a chunk of money left, even if you paid cash

