Fast Lane Auto Repair shared some exciting news yesterday. They've purchased a second location to better serve the community. They're also back once again hosting a bike drive to benefit area children.

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

Every year so many kind-hearted community members roll up to Christmas Wish with brand-new bikes for the kiddos. Children who deserve a blessing for Christmas. Many children wish for a bike, but we don't always have the funding to make it happen. We depend on donations. What I've seen over the last two years has been a miracle.

Get our free mobile app

Barb/WBKR Barb/WBKR loading...

FAST LANE AUTO REPAIR BIKE DRIVE HISTORY

When Tony Lane and the team at Fast Lane Auto Repair decided to do a bike drive in 2020, I wouldn't have guessed how successful it would be. Hundreds of children across the area got bicycles for Christmas, thanks to community generosity. It was incredible watching them roll into the Christmas Wish Office with a bundle of bikes. And, then show up again and again! Because of the pandemic and bike shortages, they even drove to other areas of the tri-state to find bikes. They also put most of the bikes together themselves, which was incredible.

During the 2021 season, they rolled in with even more bikes! I can't wait to see what 2022 brings because of your generosity.

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

2022 BIKE DRIVE FOR CHRISTMAS WISH

As we approach the Christmas season, Fast Lane Auto Repair is back once again to host a Bike Drive to benefit children in the area. Doesn't every child deserve a bike under the tree from Santa at least once in their lifetime? We say, yes indeed they do.

The 2022 Christmas Wish Bike Drive is underway now at Fast Lane Auto Repair at 2121 Triplett St. in Owensboro. You can drop off a new bike or make a monetary donation and the team will purchase bikes.

"It’s that time of year again! Fast Lane Auto Repair is once again challenging all of its customers' friends and other small business owners to join us in this great cause. We are gathering bikes or cash donations to purchase bikes for Christmas Wish. We challenge all of our other small business owners to join us to help put smiles and more kids' faces than last year! Thank you all and Merry Christmas.", Tony Lane shared on social media

BIKE DROP-OFF LOCATION

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

You guys are kicking butt!! You are awesome!! - Janie Rhoades

Santa For St. Jude, in conjunction with Walmart, dropped off bikes earlier in the year to get bike donations started for the season. We're so grateful.

Just imagine children on Christmas morning finding a bike under the tree from Santa.

Fast Lane Auto Repair via Facebook Fast Lane Auto Repair via Facebook loading...

FAST LANE AUTIO REPAIR OPENS A SECOND LOCATION

"We are adding another 12 bays to help service all your automotive and truck needs. We also specialize in doing fleet repairs!!", Tony shared on social media yesterday

Where is this located and what are the hours? - Kathryn Wood

The location is at 18th and Breckinridge Street and will be open soon. Hours will be Monday thru Friday from 7 to 5 closed from 12 to 1 for lunch. The same hours as our Triplett street location.

He didn't even have to say where the new location is. The picture says it all!

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

2022 CHRISTMAS WISH SEASON DATES

Christmas Wish will once again be located in Towne Square North in the former Shoe Stop location in Owensboro. Right by Big Lots, Hibbett Sports, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

You can start submitting Wish Letters on Monday, November 7th. The Christmas Wish office will open on November 21st.

As we get ready to celebrate our 46th Anniversary Season of Christmas, let's take a look back at the inspirational 2021 season.

Take a Look Back at These Special Christmas Wish Moments The 45th Season of Christmas Wish is in the books! Here's a look back at what was a very special year of giving. 1,628 families in need received Christmas because of your generosity. Over 5,000 children had presents under the tree. Around 1,200 families had a Christmas meal on the table, and over 25,000 gifts were handed out this holiday season. #blessing

Daviess County Fire Department Shatters Previous Years Donation Record We were so happy when they walked through the door on opening day. We were even more excited when they presented the check for the 2021 season. They raised over $14,000 to help those in need this holiday season. How incredible is that, and it set a fundraising record!

Take a Look Back, 2021 Christmas Wish Cruise-in & Toy Drive What a beautiful day of giving at the Christmas Wish Cruise-in and Toy Drive. It's time to take a look back and to share how much money was raised, all to help ensure that every family has a special Christmas this holiday season.