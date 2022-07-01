Enjoy a great day of golfing with friends and local heroes to support Christmas Wish. The Daviess County Fire Department is looking for sponsors in the community and teams to participate in the golf scramble. Here's how to help.

2021 DCFD Check Presentation

The Daviess County Fire Department has been a major Christmas Wish supporter every year. These heroes always find a way to make it happen. They shattered previous years' totals with each golf scramble they hold and we're very grateful. So many families in need benefit from their hard work. Of course, it's a lot of fun too!

9th Annual Christmas Wish Golf Scramble

It's going to be a fun day of golf, games, and prizes at the 9th Annual Christmas Wish Golf Scramble. The popular charity golf tournament is one of the biggest in town, and you're all invited. Ben Hawes Golf Course is hosting the scramble on September 9th, 2022. Last year there were 28 teams participating and they raised over $15,000 to help families in need. They are hoping to have 32 teams this year. Tee time is at 8 AM and registration begins at 7 AM.

Food and drinks will also be provided. There will be door prizes and more!

153753583 NiseriN

GOLF SCRAMBLE REGISTRATION

The cost per team is $200, with up to four players per team. The fee will include green fees, cart rental, 18 holes, and many contests held throughout the event!

You can register at any DCFD station, either Airport Road or Country Side Drive.

For team and sponsorship information, contact the Fire Department at 270-685-8440.

KEITH HURM AND WILL MCCRADY HEAD UP THE GOLF SCRAMBLE

GOLF SCRAMBLE CONTACT INFO

Make Checks Payable to:

Daviess County Fire Department, 5005 Highway 54, Owensboro, KY 42303

For information or questions, please contact:

Keith Hurm 270-929-6009

Will McCrady 270-316-7587

BEN HAWES GOLF COURSE

GOOGLE MAPS

Thanks go out to the Daviess County Fire Department, Daviess County Fiscal Court, City of Owensboro, and Ben Hawes Golf Course. We know that we can count on you, along with community support, to make dreams come true for area children! You can be part of this amazing mission.

Throughout the years it's been a blessing to work with these local heroes. I can't wait to see you in the Christmas Wish Office to celebrate the 46th Season.