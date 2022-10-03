Holiday Happiness! Christmas Wish Toy Run Happens in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas Wish! So, rev up your bike, hit the open road, and head over to Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam. It's the final Bike Night of the season where you can help bring joy to the lives of children this holiday season.
I never need an excuse to hang out in Beaver Dam with some of my favorite people. I just can't say enough about the biking community. It truly melts my heart when I see those big, rugged men pull up on their motorcycles carrying toys. When they walk in holding baby dolls and stuffed animals. It's just the best, and I appreciate this community so much. Whenever you need help with a fundraiser or a family is in need, you can count on them to "show up". They ALWAYS show up. I'm extremely grateful for the passion shown to area families in need.
CHRISTMAS WISH TOY RUN
The 3rd Annual Christmas Wish Toy Run is such a fun time! We're talking cold beer, great food, beautiful bikes, and toys too. It's all happening on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 from 6 PM to 9 PM. "Rumble on 2nd" will be celebrating their final Bike Night of the season in a big way. Helping those in need this holiday season. Santa Claus will be on hand for photos too. It's going to be a night of motorcycle fun at Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam.
Shine up your motorcycle because there are cash prizes available, $100 gift card to Beef 'O' Brady's, and a 32" television.
Be sure to bring a new unwrapped toy, to Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam. When you do, you'll be in on a $30.00 visa gift card. There will also be some exciting auction items up for grabs. It's going to be a fun evening of giving and I can't wait to see you all there!
Because of efforts and generosity like this fundraiser, 1,628 families in need received Christmas last year. Over 5,000 children had presents under the tree. Around 1,200 families had a Christmas meal on the table, and over 25,000 gifts were handed out during the holiday season.
TOY RUN AUCTION ITEMS
Christmas Wish Bike Night Fundraiser Auction Items
CHRISTMAS WISH MISSION
Since 1976 Christmas Wish has been “MAKING SURE EVERY CHILD IN THE TRI-STATE GETS A VISIT FROM SANTA”. You can make a huge difference in the lives of others and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas by giving back to those in need this holiday season.
As we get ready to celebrate our 46th Anniversary Season of Christmas, let's take a look back at the record-breaking 2021 season.