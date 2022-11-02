Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana.

Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.

The team at ShaneCo.com decided to have a little fun with all of this dragon hype recently. They put together a ranking of the top U.S. cities to be a dragon. Why? According to their website:

While dragons are (almost certainly) not real, we decided to play a little “what if…” and map out the regions of the U.S. where they would be most likely to thrive. From habitats to food sources to treasure hotspots, we considered it all.

Get our free mobile app

ShaneCo.com tried to get inside the mind of a dragon to find out where they would most likely live. They found that dragons would favor areas of high elevation, cities with higher population density, fewer physically active people, places with tons of cattle per capita, and more homes without basements for people to hide in. On top of that, they figured that dragons would want to avoid areas with too many fire departments and military bases because they'd stop them from wreaking havoc. But they'd love places where they could hoard treasure, with plenty of pawn shops and jewelry stores. Make sense?

Considering all of those factors, the study found that Indianapolis, Indiana is the worst city in the United States for dragons due to their lower elevations, fewer food sources, and lack of parkland. So, on the rare instance that you are afraid of dragons taking over, you should be pretty safe in Indianapolis.

Canva Canva loading...

On the other hand, if you would like to hang out among dragons, you might want to flock out west. The higher elevations and large parkland areas of cities like Albuquerque, New Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Provo, Utah, create the ideal dragon habitat, according to ShaneCo.com. You can take a look at which cities in America are the best and worst for dragons in the post below:



See the complete findings for the best and worst U.S cities for dragons by clicking here.

Bucket List Things to do in Indianapolis Here are 10 of the bucket list items you don't want to miss in Indianapolis.

Life's A Beach At This Giant Indoor Ocean Playground In Indianapolis You don't have to travel to the coast for the family to get a taste of the ocean. There's a little piece of fun ocean paradise in Indianapolis for your kiddos to enjoy.