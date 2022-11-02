With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list.

Carolyn S Mcclintock / F.C. Tucker Emge REALTORS

You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.

Dream Home Wishlist

So, what is on your dream home wishlist? If money was no object, what features would you have to have in your mansion? I'm reminded of the Barbie Dream House. It really set the standard for what I thought was a mansion.

Barbie Dream House 2022

The features are pretty sweet in the modern version of Barbie's Dream House.

Puppy Play Area

Working Elevator

DJ Booth

Hammock Swing

Swimming Pool with Slide

Ok, maybe the working elevator is a bit over the top, but everything else could be on your dream home wishlist.

What's Missing?

This epic mansion is located at 7307 Newburgh Rd, Evansville, IN 47715. Even the grass looks perfect in this $2.3 million dollar home. But, for me, there is too much grass. I would love to have a little less greenery and more blue water. There's no swimming pool! But it is breathtaking, and I guess the jetted tub would have to do.

Look Inside This 2.3 Million Evansville, Indiana Mansion This is by far one of the most impressive homes that I have seen in the Evansville, Indiana area. With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list.

